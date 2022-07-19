Roaming Like at Home service for Ukrainian refugees in EU to be extended

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced the extension of the Roaming Like at Home service for Ukrainian refugees in the EU countries.

"The joint statement of the mobile operators of Ukraine and the European Union is being extended. Ukrainians who are forced to leave for the EU countries will be able to continue calling their relatives at the prices of Ukrainian operators. The preliminary agreements were for three months. And from July, Ukrainians would have to switch to European tariffs. However, the European Commission called on EU operators to extend support for Ukrainians," the Ministry's Telegram channel reported.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, currently about 70 European operators provide Ukrainians with free roaming. On the Ukrainian side, the statement is supported by Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell mobile operators.

The Ministry thanked the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services, the European Commission and the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) for the efforts made to ensure that Ukrainians in the EU stay in touch with loved ones.

As reported earlier, the operators of Ukraine and the EU signed a joint declaration on coordinated efforts to ensure and stabilize affordable or free roaming and international calls between the EU and Ukraine.

At the time of publication, the declaration has been signed by 27 telecom operators in the EU and Ukraine, including several pan-European groups, as well as an association representing a number of virtual mobile operators (MVNOs in Europe), and is open to further signatories.