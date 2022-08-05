Facts

13:10 05.08.2022

We plan to keep Roaming Like at Home service until year end – Kyivstar president

Kyivstar, a mobile operator, is counting on the opportunity to maintain the provision of the Roaming Like at Home service for its subscribers in the EU countries until the end of this year.

"For the time being, we plan that Roaming Like at Home will be with us until the end of this year. We will strive to do everything so that Roaming Like at Home is active at least until the end of martial law in Ukraine. But it depends not only on us... our partners are not ready to actually lose part of their income, part of their margin as social assistance to Ukraine on a very long-term basis," said Oleksandr Komarov, the president of the Kyivstar mobile operator, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that for Kyivstar the provision of this service is not a business, but part of social responsibility, and the operator, for its part, will support its provision as much as necessary.

"But even now voices are being heard, they say, let's somehow quietly return to normal business practice. And there are voices that say, 'We will turn to our government with a proposal to compensate us for the losses associated with preferential roaming rates for Ukrainian operators.' Therefore, what it will result in the future... So far, I am sure that until the end of the year we will be able to maintain this situation at the level of dialogues, at the level of explanations. I don’t know how it will be further," Komarov said.

According to him, services in roaming from Kyivstar are most often used by subscribers in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic.

"In March, we recorded almost 3 million subscribers who went abroad, but now there are slightly fewer customers in roaming: 1.3-1.4 million. And 80-90% of our users use the Roaming Like at Home service," the expert noted.

