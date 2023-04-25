Facts

21:00 25.04.2023

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting during which ways to ensure economic and GDP growth, as well as the development of economic sectors were considered.

"During the meeting, we discussed in detail the ways to ensure economic and GDP growth, the development of various sectors of the economy, priority strategic sectors and investment policies. Ukraine will definitely be a strong, free and economically successful country," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

The president also said "this year is the year when our economic growth begins. We are gradually rebuilding the infrastructure, but it is important to already start thinking about the economic recovery of our country now."

"We are actively working on a new economic strategy for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

