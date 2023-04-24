Zelenskyy wants Ukraine's opinion to be taken into account in future security infrastructure

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dreams that in the future the opinion of the country will be taken into account in the security infrastructure of Europe and the world.

"Ukraine is making the main security reform in the world. If we put the aggressor in his place, it will be the right example to all other aggressors how not to start any aggression in the world. Therefore, my dream is for Ukraine to take its place in the security infrastructure of the world, Europe, where our opinion would be taken into account," he said during a conversation with students of the Zhytomyr Polytechnic in Zhytomyr on Monday.

"We have done a lot through the war, the power of our people. In cybersecurity, digitalization, defense, security. Our knowledge is very valuable. This knowledge should be shared with other states," he said.

Answering the question about his dreams, the president said that "they are absolutely ordinary and pragmatic." "The dream is to win. The dream is to restore our state. I would like to restore Bakhmut. I would like us to return to our territories, which are on a difficult path of struggle for every piece of our land. To restore, to be proud of our state," he also said.

At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, after the victory, "nothing will be calm, then questions will begin in the middle [of the country], including reform."