USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Wednesday a new package of security assistance to Ukraine, including ammunition for HIMARS missile systems, artillery rounds and anti-armor weapons, totalling $325 million.

"The Presidential Drawdown is the thirty-sixth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021," the Pentagon said on its website.

The package, in addition to ammunition for HIMARS, includes 155-mm and 105-mm artillery rounds; tube-launchedm optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles; AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems; anti-tank mines; demolition munitions for obstacle cleaning; precision aerial munitions; and over 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition. It also includes four logistic support vehicles; testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair; port and harbor security equipment, as well as spare parts and other field equipment.

The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and long-term security assistance.