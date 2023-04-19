Ukraine's MFA shares Council of Europe Commissioner's position on immediate cessation of persecution of Crimean Tatars

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the report of Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović on the situation of Crimean Tatars in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol and supports the Commissioner's demands for an immediate end to the persecution of Crimean Tatars.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the report of Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatović that highlights the situation with respect for the human rights of the Crimean Tatars in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," the MFA of Ukraine said on the official website on Wednesday.

As noted in the commentary, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry shares the conclusion of the Council of Europe Commissioner that "Crimean Tatar people are an integral part of the broader European community and history, they should be provided with all necessary support to preserve and maintain their unique identity and to enable the long-overdue full realisation of their human rights."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed confidence that "the report will help spread awareness among the general public about the numerous violations that the Russian occupation authorities continue to commit after the illegal occupation of the Crimea peninsula in 2014."

According to the commentary, "the Foreign Ministry supports the demands of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights for an immediate end to arbitrary arrests, harassment, abductions, house searches of Crimean Tatar human rights defenders, activists, leaders, journalists, ordinary Crimean Tatars, as well as lawyers and lawyers representing their rights."

"We demand the release of all illegally imprisoned citizens of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.