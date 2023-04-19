AFU: Servicemen on frontline get UAH 100,000 extra payments, UAH 30,000 in hostilities area; minimum increased to UAH 20,000

An additional payment in the amount of UAH 30,000 has been retained for servicemen who perform tasks in the combat area, while the rest receive basic financial support, which was increased to UAH 20,100 in February, according to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook on Wednesday in response to the decision of the Verkhovna Rada to return an additional monetary reward to servicemen worth UAH 30,000.

"Now an additional monetary reward is granted depending on the areas of hostilities and the complexity of the tasks that the fighters perform. Some UAH 100,000 per month, as before, is saved for the defenders who fight directly on the frontline. Some 30,000 is paid to the military who perform tasks in the regions combat operations, but do not directly participate in battles with the enemy in proportion to the time of execution, as well as those who are on combat duty and participate in repelling enemy air attacks, regardless of the area of ​​the task," the AFU said.

"If the servicemen are outside the combat area, in the rear, then they are not credited with additional combat payments. At the same time, from February 1, 2023, the minimum amount of monetary support for all servicemen was increased to UAH 20,100," the General Staff said.