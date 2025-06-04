Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:40 04.06.2025

Rada mulling one-time payment to families of soldiers killed in captivity

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/Koord_shtab/8996

The Verkhovna Rada intends to guarantee one-time payments to the families of military personnel who died in captivity, regardless of the cause of death.

The relevant bill No. 13168 on amendments to the law "On social and legal protection of military personnel and their family members" regarding certain issues of payment of one-time cash assistance in the first reading was supported by people's deputies at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

The bill proposes to guarantee payment of UAH 15 million to the families of military personnel who died in captivity, regardless of the cause of death.

According to the bill, the deadline for processing documents for receiving assistance to military personnel after injury or illness without disability is increased from three months to one year.

 

