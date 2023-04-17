Facts

21:05 17.04.2023

Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

Thirty-four military clashes took place in Bakhmut direction during the day, 126 Russian occupiers were eliminated, 127 were wounded, spokesperson of the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty said.

“During the day, the occupiers struck our positions 300 times with various artillery systems. There were 34 military clashes, two air raids. Some 126 occupiers were killed, 127 wounded,” Cherevaty said on the air of the national telethon.

He also said that four field ammunition depots were destroyed in Bakhmut direction during the day.

Cherevaty stressed that the Ukrainian defenders continue to deplete the enemy's forces, “systematically, almost industrially destroying its personnel and equipment, in particular, the terrorist organization Wagner.

