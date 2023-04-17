Facts

20:56 17.04.2023

Zelenskyy expects from next Ramstein meeting thorough decisions in providing Ukraine with weapons, shells

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects from the upcoming meeting of the contact group on providing Ukraine with weapons and ammunition Ramstein thorough decisions that will correspond to Ukrainian prospects on the battlefield.

"We are already preparing for the next meeting in the Ramstein format. I have held preparatory meetings. And we expect thorough decisions that will meet the prospects on the battlefield. Rather ambitious prospects, which we are bringing closer by all means. And we are bringing it closer not only for ourselves - not only for Ukraine, but also for our entire anti-war coalition," he said in a video message.

The Head of State also noted the need for maximum activation in providing Ukrainian soldiers with weapons and shells.

"The aggressor must lose. And it is our common responsibility with our partners to win more time for peace, that is, to be as active as possible in providing weapons and shells to accelerate our joint victory," Zelenskyy said.

The next meeting in the Ramstein format is scheduled for April 21.

