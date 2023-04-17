Facts

20:07 17.04.2023

Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

On March 31, 2023, another attempt of the Russian offensive failed, Russia switched to a strategic defense operation in order to hold the occupied territories, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"On March 31, 2023, another attempt at a Russian offensive, so-called 'winter-spring,' failed. Officially. On March 31, they were supposed to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Again, this is not even the fifth attempt that failed," Budanov told NV.UA.

He said as of now there is no offensive potential for conducting a strategic offensive operation in Russia.

"And it won't be anytime soon. Russia has switched to a strategic defense operation. Their task is to hold our occupied territories, disrupting our operation to liberate them," the intelligence agency's head said.

