Facts

15:45 15.04.2023

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

In the short term, the best guarantee of Ukraine's security is speeding up the supply of weapons and ammunition, as well as making a positive decision on the provision of F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"In the short term, of course, the best guarantee of our security is to speed up the supply of weapons and rounds, the strong acceleration, and a positive decision to provide F-16 jets to Ukraine," Kuleba said during a live conversation with journalist Vadym Karpiak on Instagram.

He said that Ukraine is working on these decisions every day. The first issue, according to the minister, is progressing more successfully, and the work on the second continues.

"From now until the summit in Vilnius, these would be the best guarantees for Ukraine's security," the Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #weapons #kuleba #f_16

MORE ABOUT

14:48 10.04.2023
Kuleba welcomes German Interior Minister's stance to ban Russian athletes from entering country if IOC allows them to compete

Kuleba welcomes German Interior Minister's stance to ban Russian athletes from entering country if IOC allows them to compete

09:19 05.04.2023
Kuleba's message on results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission: Vilnius 2023 is chance to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Kuleba's message on results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission: Vilnius 2023 is chance to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

20:48 04.04.2023
Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

14:53 04.04.2023
Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

20:06 31.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to indicate Putin's unsuccessful meeting with China's leader

Zelenskyy: Deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to indicate Putin's unsuccessful meeting with China's leader

13:54 30.03.2023
Ukraine needs F-16 fighters – Zaluzhny

Ukraine needs F-16 fighters – Zaluzhny

18:57 28.03.2023
Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

16:31 27.03.2023
China doesn’t support Russia's decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

China doesn’t support Russia's decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

11:57 25.03.2023
Ukrainian FM: I don't think South Africa to be able to 'openly and boldly' ignore ICC arrest warrant against Putin's

Ukrainian FM: I don't think South Africa to be able to 'openly and boldly' ignore ICC arrest warrant against Putin's

20:46 23.03.2023
Russia cannot be part of global nuclear deterrence system in future – Podoliak

Russia cannot be part of global nuclear deterrence system in future – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about video report of FRANCE 24 from military camp of Russians: disgrace to journalism

Two-year-old child killed, 14-year-old girl injured in Sloviansk shelling – PGO

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

LATEST

Office of Ukraine's President discusses preparations for international summit of communities and regions

Deputy PM for Restoration: Over 100 schools to be restored in partnership with UNDP, UNOPS

Pentagon to provide over $215 mln to modernize production facilities of Javelins and Stingers in USA for Ukraine

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

Canada donates three Leopard gunnery simulators to Ukraine

Costa Rica joins Core Group for creation of Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about video report of FRANCE 24 from military camp of Russians: disgrace to journalism

AD
AD
AD
AD