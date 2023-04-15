Facts

13:51 15.04.2023

The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

2 min read
The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

A $2 billion IFC program designed to ramp up support for Ukraine's private sector and boost economic resilience amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine is receiving new financial support from the Netherlands and Switzerland, IFC has said.

"The Netherlands will be providing $43 million to support Ukraine's agricultural sector and ensure emergency liquidity for private companies in critical agri-related industries. Switzerland will provide $11 million to support Ukraine's small-scale farmers," IFC said in the press release.

IFC said that Ukraine's private sector generated up to 70% of gross domestic product before Russia's invasion and provided crucial jobs, goods, and services. In spite of one in five micro and smaller business closing (as of mid-April 2022), the sector continues maintaining strategic exports and providing taxes.

The private sector will also have a crucial role to play in the country's reconstruction efforts, estimated at $411 billion as of February 2023 – far more than government and donors can muster alone, the corporation said.

"A strong private sector is essential to help Ukraine's economy recover and support reconstruction efforts. We welcome the contributions made by the Netherlands and Switzerland and their strong support for Ukraine. Ukraine's economy remains on life support, and we will continue working with other development partners to provide the guarantees and grants the private sector needs," IFC's Managing Director Makhtar Diop said in the press release.

IFC recalled that IFC's $2 billion Economic Resilience Action (ERA) response package includes finance from IFC's own account working alongside guarantees and concessional finance (or grants) from donor governments. It complements efforts IFC has made with its own capital to support the private sector in Ukraine without donor support. As of April 2023, IFC's outstanding portfolio was nearly $300 million to private companies and financial institutions in Ukraine.

IFC expects to be able to leverage these donor funds from the Netherlands and Switzerland between 3-4 times, meaning these contributions can potentially support over $200 million of financing.

Tags: #ifc #support #netherlands #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

13:04 15.04.2023
France, Germany, UK to provide extra $5 bln in support for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

France, Germany, UK to provide extra $5 bln in support for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

21:04 13.04.2023
Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

09:33 12.04.2023
Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

14:08 10.04.2023
The Netherlands to provide EUR 50 mln to Ukraine for demining farmland, seeds, equipment

The Netherlands to provide EUR 50 mln to Ukraine for demining farmland, seeds, equipment

12:57 04.04.2023
The Netherlands announces allocation of EUR 274 mln first aid package to Ukraine in 2023

The Netherlands announces allocation of EUR 274 mln first aid package to Ukraine in 2023

19:25 23.03.2023
EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

20:57 20.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Dutch PM Rutte discuss strengthening of defense capability, Peace Formula

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM Rutte discuss strengthening of defense capability, Peace Formula

17:20 10.03.2023
Finland supports idea of freezing, seizing Russian assets – PM

Finland supports idea of freezing, seizing Russian assets – PM

20:18 08.03.2023
It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

20:24 03.03.2023
EU defense ministers to discuss creation of mechanism for joint purchase of one mln shells for Ukraine - Estonian FM

EU defense ministers to discuss creation of mechanism for joint purchase of one mln shells for Ukraine - Estonian FM

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about video report of FRANCE 24 from military camp of Russians: disgrace to journalism

Two-year-old child killed, 14-year-old girl injured in Sloviansk shelling – PGO

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

LATEST

Office of Ukraine's President discusses preparations for international summit of communities and regions

Deputy PM for Restoration: Over 100 schools to be restored in partnership with UNDP, UNOPS

Pentagon to provide over $215 mln to modernize production facilities of Javelins and Stingers in USA for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

Canada donates three Leopard gunnery simulators to Ukraine

Costa Rica joins Core Group for creation of Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about video report of FRANCE 24 from military camp of Russians: disgrace to journalism

AD
AD
AD
AD