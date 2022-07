As result of shelling of Sloviansk on Tuesday, two killed, seven wounded – mayor

Mayor of Sloviansk (Donetsk region) Vadym Liakh said the death toll as a result of massive enemy shelling on Tuesday increased to two, and seven people were wounded.

"According to the results of yesterday's shelling, we have two dead and seven wounded. In total, since the beginning of large-scale hostilities, some 17 people have died and 67 people have been wounded in the community," he said on Facebook.