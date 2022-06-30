Facts

15:45 30.06.2022

Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

1 min read
Six people were injured as a result of the shelling of Sloviansk by the Russian occupiers of Donetsk region on Thursday, head of the town’s military-civil administration Vadym Liakh said.

"Another shelling of the city, two explosions of cluster charges. General Batiuk Street, Vilna Street. Six wounded," Liakh said in a video message published on the Telegram channel of Sloviansk City Administration.

