Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

Six people were injured as a result of the shelling of Sloviansk by the Russian occupiers of Donetsk region on Thursday, head of the town’s military-civil administration Vadym Liakh said.

"Another shelling of the city, two explosions of cluster charges. General Batiuk Street, Vilna Street. Six wounded," Liakh said in a video message published on the Telegram channel of Sloviansk City Administration.