Enemy missile hit Sloviansk microdistrict, private houses destroyed, no one injured

Russian troops destroyed private houses in one of the city microdistricts in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, dozens of other houses damaged, no one was hurt, head of the Sloviansk city military-civilian administration Vadym Liakh said.

"It’s a bad morning again in Sloviansk. Three private houses in one of the microdistricts of the city were destroyed by a missile attack. About ten more were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Don't wait until it arrives right at your place! Evacuate!"