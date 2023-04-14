Child, taken out from under rubble of house in Sloviansk, died in ambulance

A child was pulled out from under the rubble of a living house in Sloviansk, but died on the way to the hospital in an ambulance, adviser to the head of the President's Office Daria Zarivna said.

"Unfortunately, the child died in the ambulance…," Zarivna said on her Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, the National Police said the number of people injured as a result of shelling has increased to 17 people.

"As of 18:30, five people were killed and 17 wounded in Sloviansk," the police said.

The invaders attacked different parts of the city with five S-300 missiles. As a result of the destruction, ten residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were received.

"As a result of the attack, two upper floors collapsed in one of the five-story buildings. The rubble is being cleared now. According to the police, there may be people there. A fire broke out in the house opposite," the police said.

The search for three more people under the rubble of another house is also ongoing.

Investigative teams, explosives experts, paramedic crews, as well as all specialized services are working at the scene of the incident.