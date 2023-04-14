Facts

19:56 14.04.2023

Child, taken out from under rubble of house in Sloviansk, died in ambulance

1 min read
Child, taken out from under rubble of house in Sloviansk, died in ambulance

A child was pulled out from under the rubble of a living house in Sloviansk, but died on the way to the hospital in an ambulance, adviser to the head of the President's Office Daria Zarivna said.

"Unfortunately, the child died in the ambulance…," Zarivna said on her Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, the National Police said the number of people injured as a result of shelling has increased to 17 people.

"As of 18:30, five people were killed and 17 wounded in Sloviansk," the police said.

The invaders attacked different parts of the city with five S-300 missiles. As a result of the destruction, ten residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were received.

"As a result of the attack, two upper floors collapsed in one of the five-story buildings. The rubble is being cleared now. According to the police, there may be people there. A fire broke out in the house opposite," the police said.

The search for three more people under the rubble of another house is also ongoing.

Investigative teams, explosives experts, paramedic crews, as well as all specialized services are working at the scene of the incident.

Tags: #donetsk #shelling

MORE ABOUT

10:11 10.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Terrorist state shells Zaporizhia on Palm Sunday

Zelenskyy: Terrorist state shells Zaporizhia on Palm Sunday

19:20 04.04.2023
Around 260 houses flooded due to damaged spillway gate – regional authorities

Around 260 houses flooded due to damaged spillway gate – regional authorities

20:50 29.03.2023
Russian occupiers carry out air strike on Avdiiyvka, kindergarten, high–rise building damaged – Yermak

Russian occupiers carry out air strike on Avdiiyvka, kindergarten, high–rise building damaged – Yermak

13:29 27.03.2023
Russians hit Sloviansk with two S300 missiles: one killed, 25 wounded; two missiles hit Druzhkivka orphanage, no casualties there – Donetsk administration

Russians hit Sloviansk with two S300 missiles: one killed, 25 wounded; two missiles hit Druzhkivka orphanage, no casualties there – Donetsk administration

13:01 23.03.2023
Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

12:19 22.03.2023
Yermak: Russians shell residential buildings in Zaporizhia, Khortytsia

Yermak: Russians shell residential buildings in Zaporizhia, Khortytsia

20:00 16.03.2023
Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

19:13 15.03.2023
Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

13:51 13.03.2023
In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

09:27 13.03.2023
Two people killed, three wounded, including child in shelling of Kutsurub community – local authorities

Two people killed, three wounded, including child in shelling of Kutsurub community – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

Zelenskyy tasks Maliuk, Budanov to "permanently destroy occupiers"

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss acceleration of supply of UK weapons to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO

Five people killed, 15 wounded, seven may remain under rubble after Russian attack on Sloviansk – regional authorities

LATEST

After Zelenskyy-Sunak talk, Yermak meets with UK Ambassador

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

Zelenskyy tasks Maliuk, Budanov to "permanently destroy occupiers"

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss acceleration of supply of UK weapons to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO

Group of frauds who deceived Czech citizens for $3 mln under guise of call center liquidated in Dnipro – PGO

All eight Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine arrived in Poland

Five people killed, 15 wounded, seven may remain under rubble after Russian attack on Sloviansk – regional authorities

JIT members sign agreement to investigate crime of genocide

Occupiers launch air attack on industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region, one person wounded

AD
AD
AD
AD