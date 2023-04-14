Facts

19:24 14.04.2023

All eight Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine arrived in Poland

1 min read
All eight Leopard 2 battle tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine have arrived in Poland, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand has said.

"It's official: All eight Leopard 2 battle tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine have now arrived in Poland. We will continue to stand with Ukraine, and to provide Ukrainians with the tools that they need to fight and win this war," she said on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier, Ottawa had already sent the first four Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine to Europe: they were delivered to Poland, where Ukrainian tankers will be trained to use such armored vehicles.

In February, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision to transfer four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Tags: #canadа #tanks

