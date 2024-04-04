Diplomacy

12:27 04.04.2024

Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto sent generators to Kharkiv region - Nikolenko

The Ukrainian Consulate General in Toronto has sent generators to Kharkiv Region, and work is also under way to send a new batch, Ukrainian Consul General in Toronto Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Russian missile strikes have caused serious damage to the energy infrastructure in many Ukrainian cities. The critical situation is precisely in the Kharkiv region. The government and local services are working on its solution 24/7. Today we sent generators from Toronto. They will help people have access to electricity and heat until the overall systems are stabilized. Working on a new shipment as well," he wrote on Facebook Wednesday night.

"We will be pulling all the help we can from Canada to support our citizens. This is one of the unconditional priorities of our work," Nikolenko emphasized.

He separately thanked the management of the postal and logistics operator Meest Canada, who were partners in this humanitarian mission.

