Facts

21:04 13.04.2023

Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

2 min read
Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

Switzerland is ready to provide long-term support and intends to allocate at least $1.7 billion more for Ukraine until 2028, Swiss Info said, citing Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

"Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has emphasised Switzerland’s commitment to long-term support for Ukraine. The government said it intends to provide at least another CHF 1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) by 2028," according to the Swiss Info website on Thursday.

It is noted that "the support is to be provided as part of the international cooperation strategy for 2025 to 2028, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday."

"Together with the CHF 300 million earmarked for 2023 and 2024, Switzerland would support Ukraine with at least CHF 1.8 billion over the next six years," according to the statement.

In addition, the Foreign Minister, speaking at the spring meeting of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC, also emphasised the importance of the Lugano Declaration, the result of the first conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, held in the Swiss city of Lugano in July 2022.

The Declaration provides seven principles for Ukraine's recovery process: partnership, focus on reform, transparency, democratic participation, multi-stakeholder engagement, equality and sustainability.

Cassis said "contains important guiding principles for reforms and transparency which are necessary for sustainable reconstruction."

Before the conference in Washington, the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry held consultations with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Tags: #support #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

09:33 12.04.2023
Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

19:25 23.03.2023
EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

17:20 10.03.2023
Finland supports idea of freezing, seizing Russian assets – PM

Finland supports idea of freezing, seizing Russian assets – PM

20:18 08.03.2023
It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

20:24 03.03.2023
EU defense ministers to discuss creation of mechanism for joint purchase of one mln shells for Ukraine - Estonian FM

EU defense ministers to discuss creation of mechanism for joint purchase of one mln shells for Ukraine - Estonian FM

20:24 17.02.2023
Zelenskyy calls on leaders of countries of Caribbean Commonwealth to vote in UN General Assembly for resolution on just peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on leaders of countries of Caribbean Commonwealth to vote in UN General Assembly for resolution on just peace in Ukraine

20:07 17.02.2023
Time for dialogue not yet come as Russia chooses to escalate war against Ukraine – Macron

Time for dialogue not yet come as Russia chooses to escalate war against Ukraine – Macron

20:16 16.02.2023
We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

20:03 15.02.2023
Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

18:24 15.02.2023
Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

Ukrainian FM: It's time to turn Black Sea into what Baltic Sea has become - NATO Sea

Ukraine's Security Service seizes Novinsky's property for over UAH 3.5 bln

LATEST

Serbian FM denies information on arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian President's Office hosts briefing for heads of diplomatic missions of EU states on sanctions policy priorities

Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

Crimea must and to be liberated to ensure safety, freedom of navigation in Black and Azov seas – Reznikov

Ukraine to gain full membership in European Union – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Military Cabinet

Offensive Guard replenished with new brigade 'Charter'

Russia should be expelled from UN for non-compliance with its charter – Lubinets

Germany allows Poland to supply Ukraine with old fighter jets

Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

AD
AD
AD
AD