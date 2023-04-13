Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

Switzerland is ready to provide long-term support and intends to allocate at least $1.7 billion more for Ukraine until 2028, Swiss Info said, citing Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

"Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has emphasised Switzerland’s commitment to long-term support for Ukraine. The government said it intends to provide at least another CHF 1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) by 2028," according to the Swiss Info website on Thursday.

It is noted that "the support is to be provided as part of the international cooperation strategy for 2025 to 2028, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday."

"Together with the CHF 300 million earmarked for 2023 and 2024, Switzerland would support Ukraine with at least CHF 1.8 billion over the next six years," according to the statement.

In addition, the Foreign Minister, speaking at the spring meeting of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC, also emphasised the importance of the Lugano Declaration, the result of the first conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, held in the Swiss city of Lugano in July 2022.

The Declaration provides seven principles for Ukraine's recovery process: partnership, focus on reform, transparency, democratic participation, multi-stakeholder engagement, equality and sustainability.

Cassis said "contains important guiding principles for reforms and transparency which are necessary for sustainable reconstruction."

Before the conference in Washington, the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry held consultations with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.