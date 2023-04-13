Serbian FM denies information on arms supplies to Ukraine

First Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Serbia Ivica Dačić has denied allegations about the supposed export of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, which was first published by the UK news agency Reuters, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"Minister Dačić stated that the Republic of Serbia, observed internal and international legal acts and was not exporting weapons and military equipment to any country where it would enable an outbreak or continuation of armed conflicts, endanger the preservation of regional peace and security or endanger Serbia's own defence interests. He emphasised that the Republic of Serbia was observing its policy of military neutrality," according to the statement.

The head of Serbian diplomacy more highlighted that, since the beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, Republic of Serbia had not exported weapons to either side in the conflict.

Dačić also pointed out that Serbia only issues issued licenses for export of weapons and military equipment only to purchasers with an End-User Certificate, which, inter alia, included a clause stating that an end user may not re-export any weapons and military equipment without the approval of the competent institutions of the Republic of Serbia.

At the same time, The New York Times said Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, who oversaw a private online group called Thug Shaker, was involved in the leak of classified U.S. intelligence documents revealing information about the war in Ukraine. Central, which includes about 20-30 teenagers and young adults. The material came to light when one of the group's teenage members posted it on a public online forum. According to the publication, none of the members of the group had any intention of making these materials widely publicized.

As reported earlier, Reuters, citing a Pentagon document, reported that Serbia, the only country in Europe that refused to impose sanctions on the Russian Federation for its invasion of Ukraine, had already agreed to supply weapons to Kiev or had already sent them. At the same time, Reuters emphasizes that it was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the document, which was one of dozens of classified documents about the war in Ukraine posted online in recent weeks.

"The chart showed that Serbia declined to provide training to Ukrainian forces, but had committed to sending lethal aid or had supplied it already. It also said Serbia had the political will and military ability to provide weapons to Ukraine in the future," according to the statement.

Weapon manufacturer Krušik Holding Corporation from Valjevo (Serbia) denies supplying missiles or other weapons to Ukraine. Reuters also said Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić called the allegations "blatant lies." "We have not exported any weapons or ammunition to Russia or Ukraine," he said during a March 5 visit to Qatar.

On April 12, Serbian Defense Minister Miloš Vučević said Serbia has not sold and does not intend to transfer weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, as well as to Russia. At the same time, he said the information that Serbia allegedly sells weapons to Ukraine was not made public for the first time. "Someone's goal is clearly to destabilize our country and drag it into a conflict in which we will not participate. We consistently adhere to the established policy," the head of the department said.