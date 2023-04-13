Facts

19:46 13.04.2023

Ukraine to gain full membership in European Union – Zelenskyy

1 min read
 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on European integration on Thursday.

"I held a meeting with members of the government, with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada regarding some of our steps to get closer to the European Union, legislative steps, implementation of the adopted changes. The goal of our state is absolutely achievable. Ukraine will be integrated with all institutions and practices of the European Union, gaining full membership. From our side – full readiness," he said in a video address on Thursday.

