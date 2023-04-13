Facts

10:18 13.04.2023

Veterans Ministry, URCS to monitor quality of provision of services for payment of monetary assistance to veterans with disabilities

1 min read
Veterans Ministry, URCS to monitor quality of provision of services for payment of monetary assistance to veterans with disabilities

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), is starting an interim monitoring of the quality of the provision of services for the payment of monetary assistance to male and female veterans who have received a disability of group I or II as a result of the war.

"Monitoring will be carried out by telephone interviewing applicants who have submitted applications through the E-veteran portal to receive funds from the URCS during the first and second stages of the joint project, and the first payments in the amount of UAH 4,000 have already been received," the press service of the ministry said.

It is noted that during this time the Ministry of Veterans received 25,000 applications.

According to the report, general questions will be asked during the survey to improve the quality of the service.

Tags: #assistance #monitoring #veterans #urcs

MORE ABOUT

17:07 12.04.2023
URCS ready to participate in rehabilitation of veterans - Dotsenko

URCS ready to participate in rehabilitation of veterans - Dotsenko

14:19 11.04.2023
Some 90 donors participate in blood donation campaign in Kharkiv – URCS

Some 90 donors participate in blood donation campaign in Kharkiv – URCS

21:21 06.04.2023
Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

20:19 06.04.2023
Reznikov visites Greece: Athens promisea to provide artillery shells, infantry fighting vehicles, access to hospitals

Reznikov visites Greece: Athens promisea to provide artillery shells, infantry fighting vehicles, access to hospitals

17:00 05.04.2023
Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

21:03 04.04.2023
Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

19:27 04.04.2023
USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

17:10 04.04.2023
URCS improves living conditions for IDPs in Cherkasy region

URCS improves living conditions for IDPs in Cherkasy region

19:11 03.04.2023
Kyiv rescuers receive fire truck with 30-meter-high ladder as humanitarian assistance – KCSA

Kyiv rescuers receive fire truck with 30-meter-high ladder as humanitarian assistance – KCSA

14:38 03.04.2023
URCS volunteers help to eliminate consequences of fire in residential building in Kryvy Rih

URCS volunteers help to eliminate consequences of fire in residential building in Kryvy Rih

AD

HOT NEWS

Court in The Hague orders Russia to pay $5 bln in compensation for Naftogaz's losses in Crimea

Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

UN says it’s "shocked by extremely brutal videos" of execution of Ukrainian military

EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

LATEST

Court in The Hague orders Russia to pay $5 bln in compensation for Naftogaz's losses in Crimea

CSD LAB medical laboratory opens partner laboratory offices in frontline regions of Ukraine

Zelenskyy meets with US senators

Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

Russian troops in occupied territories use educational institutions for military purposes – General Staff

Russians carry out 19 air strikes, more than 10 attacks from MLRS during the day –General Staff

OSCE Permanent Council, at extraordinary meeting, considers situation of Ukrainian children during full-scale invasion of Russia

Stefanchuk: Inter-committee cooperation of Rada, European Parliament to contribute to Ukraine's progress towards full membership in EU

President of European Council on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Accountability must prevail over terror and impunity

Reznikov says leaked documents from Pentagon ‘mixture of true and false info’ – media

AD
AD
AD
AD