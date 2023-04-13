Veterans Ministry, URCS to monitor quality of provision of services for payment of monetary assistance to veterans with disabilities

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), is starting an interim monitoring of the quality of the provision of services for the payment of monetary assistance to male and female veterans who have received a disability of group I or II as a result of the war.

"Monitoring will be carried out by telephone interviewing applicants who have submitted applications through the E-veteran portal to receive funds from the URCS during the first and second stages of the joint project, and the first payments in the amount of UAH 4,000 have already been received," the press service of the ministry said.

It is noted that during this time the Ministry of Veterans received 25,000 applications.

According to the report, general questions will be asked during the survey to improve the quality of the service.