Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:59 08.08.2025

Nearly half of veterans quit jobs despite decent salaries – Ukrainian MP Tarasenko

2 min read
Nearly half of veterans quit jobs despite decent salaries – Ukrainian MP Tarasenko

Taras Tarasenko, Deputy Chair of the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights and a member of the Servant of the People party, says that veteran employment in Ukraine requires a comprehensive and systematic approach. He emphasized that the draft law on ensuring the economic self-sufficiency of combat veterans must facilitate their integration into civilian life.

"Money is not always the main motivator for veterans seeking employment. The experience of large companies confirms this. According to their data, nearly half of the 700–800 demobilized veterans employed leave their jobs despite receiving decent salaries," Tarasenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, commenting on the preparation of bill No. 13180, which aims to support the employment and economic independence of combat veterans.

The MP noted that employers often cite emotional and psychological burnout as the main reason for veterans leaving the workforce, which makes returning to work after the war difficult. Therefore, he argued, emphasis should be placed not only on financial incentives but also on the recovery process.

"There needs to be an understanding of what recovery after combat looks like. It's not just about medical rehabilitation, but also about adapting to a team, to civilian life," he added.

Tarasenko stressed the importance of analyzing economic sectors where veterans could fully realize their potential. "Many military personnel want to stay in the defense sector or return to the front. We need a strategic vision of which sectors of the economy are promising for veteran employment and how the state can support that," he said.

The Committee has recommended that Parliament adopt bill No. 13180 in the first reading. However, Tarasenko believes the legislation needs revision before its second reading. "It's important to clearly identify the economic sectors where state support is needed for veteran employment, to refine the mechanisms for additional payments and incentives, and to enhance the readiness of government agencies to work with veterans. The law should be a tool for reintegrating veterans into peaceful civilian life," he concluded.

Tags: #tarasenko #jobs #veterans

MORE ABOUT

14:53 08.08.2025
Nearly half of veterans quit jobs despite decent salaries – Ukrainian MP Tarasenko

Nearly half of veterans quit jobs despite decent salaries – Ukrainian MP Tarasenko

12:47 15.07.2025
Veterans' housing rental compensation program struggles as landlords avoid official rentals – Kalmykova

Veterans' housing rental compensation program struggles as landlords avoid official rentals – Kalmykova

11:24 15.07.2025
Kalmykova calls talks of possible veterans ministry reform rumors

Kalmykova calls talks of possible veterans ministry reform rumors

15:24 14.07.2025
Government allocates UAH 322 mln for salaries of veterans' support specialists - prime minister

Government allocates UAH 322 mln for salaries of veterans' support specialists - prime minister

18:31 11.07.2025
Ukrainian delegation in Rome proposes to create donor coalition to support veterans' policy with funding of $50-60 mln – Ministry of Veterans

Ukrainian delegation in Rome proposes to create donor coalition to support veterans' policy with funding of $50-60 mln – Ministry of Veterans

13:30 09.07.2025
URCS held an information session for veterans

URCS held an information session for veterans

20:39 18.06.2025
Cabinet improves procedure for submitting applications for veterans to receive compensation for part of housing rent

Cabinet improves procedure for submitting applications for veterans to receive compensation for part of housing rent

15:21 16.06.2025
MPS seek changes to system of preferential travel for veterans

MPS seek changes to system of preferential travel for veterans

17:33 21.05.2025
Cabinet expands powers of Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Cabinet expands powers of Ministry of Veterans Affairs

09:49 21.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Veterans are our heroes, and the state should be beside

Zelenskyy: Veterans are our heroes, and the state should be beside

HOT NEWS

SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

SBU provides NABU director with evidence supporting suspicions against two employees

Intl Arbitration Tribunal dismisses Kolomoisky-linked $700 mln lawsuit against Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

Air Defense destroy 82 out of 108 enemy UAVs

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

LATEST

Mykolaiv region allows truck movement during curfew due to heat wave

GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

Russian invaders attack child with UAV in Kherson – Kherson official

Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

SBU charges Russian admiral Pinchuk in absentia over seizure of Ukrainian ship Sapphire

SBI exposes UAH 900,000 fraud scheme in Kyiv military unit

Trump asks Italy about possibly hosting talks with Putin – media

Law enforcement officers expose abuses in military units in Kyiv, Kyiv region

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

AD
AD