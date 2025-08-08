Nearly half of veterans quit jobs despite decent salaries – Ukrainian MP Tarasenko

Taras Tarasenko, Deputy Chair of the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights and a member of the Servant of the People party, says that veteran employment in Ukraine requires a comprehensive and systematic approach. He emphasized that the draft law on ensuring the economic self-sufficiency of combat veterans must facilitate their integration into civilian life.

"Money is not always the main motivator for veterans seeking employment. The experience of large companies confirms this. According to their data, nearly half of the 700–800 demobilized veterans employed leave their jobs despite receiving decent salaries," Tarasenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, commenting on the preparation of bill No. 13180, which aims to support the employment and economic independence of combat veterans.

The MP noted that employers often cite emotional and psychological burnout as the main reason for veterans leaving the workforce, which makes returning to work after the war difficult. Therefore, he argued, emphasis should be placed not only on financial incentives but also on the recovery process.

"There needs to be an understanding of what recovery after combat looks like. It's not just about medical rehabilitation, but also about adapting to a team, to civilian life," he added.

Tarasenko stressed the importance of analyzing economic sectors where veterans could fully realize their potential. "Many military personnel want to stay in the defense sector or return to the front. We need a strategic vision of which sectors of the economy are promising for veteran employment and how the state can support that," he said.

The Committee has recommended that Parliament adopt bill No. 13180 in the first reading. However, Tarasenko believes the legislation needs revision before its second reading. "It's important to clearly identify the economic sectors where state support is needed for veteran employment, to refine the mechanisms for additional payments and incentives, and to enhance the readiness of government agencies to work with veterans. The law should be a tool for reintegrating veterans into peaceful civilian life," he concluded.