16:26 12.04.2023

UN says it’s ;shocked by extremely brutal videos' of execution of Ukrainian military

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says it is "shocked by the extremely horrific videos" of the execution of Ukrainian servicemen posted on social networks on Tuesday, April 11.

"One of the videos shows the brutal execution of a man, presumably a Ukrainian prisoner of war, and the other shows the mutilated bodies of probably Ukrainian servicemen. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. In recent reports, the Mission has documented a number of serious violations of international humanitarian law, including those committed against prisoners of war," the statement says.

The Mission stressed that “these latest violations, like others, should be properly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice.”

