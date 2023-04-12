Facts

11:14 12.04.2023

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

1 min read
SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched an investigation into a war crime - the torture and murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the occupiers - filmed on a video circulated online, the SBU reports.

"Yesterday, a video appeared on the network of how the Russian occupiers show their bestial nature - they brutally torture a Ukrainian prisoner of war and cut off his head. The Security Service of Ukraine began a pretrial investigation into this war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Ukrainian intelligence service said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We will find these non-humans. If necessary, we will get them anywhere, wherever they are: from underground or from the other world. But they will definitely be punished for what they have done," Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Ukrainian intelligence service, is quoted in the message.

