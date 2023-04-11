Facts

14:05 11.04.2023

If Putin enters Austrian soil, he must be arrested – EU Minister

1 min read
If Putin enters Austrian soil, he must be arrested – EU Minister

Austria will arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court, if he enters in the country, Austrian Minister for EU and Constitution Karoline Edtstadler has said.

"Austria will comply with its obligations under international law and criminal law. I was a judge in criminal cases in my civilian job. The issuance of an international arrest warrant by the ICC means that if he enters Austrian soil, he must be arrested," she said in an interview with Tagesspiegel.

The minister said Austria is militarily neutral, but by no means politically neutral.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and support them in humanitarian and economic terms, but not when it comes to arms supplies," she said.

Tags: #putin #austria

MORE ABOUT

18:08 03.04.2023
Zelenskyy: I can wish Russian President to spend rest of his days in basement with bucket instead of toilet

Zelenskyy: I can wish Russian President to spend rest of his days in basement with bucket instead of toilet

17:08 30.03.2023
Issue of Putin's possible visit to Turkey being worked out; no official confirmation – Ukraine's Ambassador

Issue of Putin's possible visit to Turkey being worked out; no official confirmation – Ukraine's Ambassador

14:43 30.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites Austrian MPs to visit Ukraine, see what Russia 'brings to Ukraine and the world'

Zelenskyy invites Austrian MPs to visit Ukraine, see what Russia 'brings to Ukraine and the world'

10:28 29.03.2023
Zelenskyy: If Putin feels we are weak, he will push

Zelenskyy: If Putin feels we are weak, he will push

13:03 21.03.2023
No evidence that real Putin visits Mariupol – Ukrainian military intelligence

No evidence that real Putin visits Mariupol – Ukrainian military intelligence

20:26 20.03.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Austrian Chancellor for supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Austrian Chancellor for supporting Ukraine

16:16 20.03.2023
Putin visits Mariupol to dispel Russian fears of possible Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

Putin visits Mariupol to dispel Russian fears of possible Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

14:58 20.03.2023
ICC Prosecutor: Putin faces life-long arrest warrant

ICC Prosecutor: Putin faces life-long arrest warrant

20:12 17.03.2023
Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

18:24 17.03.2023
ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin as suspect in illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin as suspect in illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

AD

HOT NEWS

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Grain corridor violated on Tues, Ukraine accuses Russia of disrupting work of JCC

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

Cabinet dismisses head of Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk

More than 11 mln people cross Ukrainian-Polish border since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

LATEST

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Grain corridor violated on Tues, Ukraine accuses Russia of disrupting work of JCC

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Ukrainian, Canadian FMs discuss acceleration of assistance to Ukrainian forces, upcoming NATO summit

Rada passes at first reading bills on introduction of mandatory restructuring of consumer loans for persons from war-torn territories

Ten judges of Russian Constitutional Court to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for decision on constitutionality of annexation of occupied territories

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

Japan hands over first batch of construction equipment to Irpin under Ukraine Emergency Recovery Programme

Cabinet dismisses head of Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk

Shmyhal thanks Ukrainian community of Canada for defending Ukraine’s interests

AD
AD
AD
AD