In April, Ukraine to host intl event with participation of Zelenskyy, von der Leyen, Morawiecki on Ukrainian children deportation – РАР

In April, Ukraine will host an international event with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the key topic will be the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, the PAP Polish agency said, citing a high-ranking source in EU.

"The event will take place in April. Details have not yet been disclosed due to security concerns. One of the key topics of the talks will be the issue of the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia," a source in the EU told PAP.

In February, the European Commission announced that, together with Poland, it was launching an initiative regarding Ukrainian children abducted to Russia. The goal is to find them and bring those responsible for the kidnappings to justice.

On March 24, President of the European Commission von der Leyen, announced a conference that would be devoted to the issue of the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.