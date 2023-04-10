Facts

10:11 10.04.2023

Zelenskyy: Terrorist state shells Zaporizhia on Palm Sunday

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Terrorist state shells Zaporizhia on Palm Sunday

By firing missiles at Zaporizhia on Palm Sunday, Russia is putting itself in even greater isolation from humanity, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday, April 9.

"Tonight, the Russian army shelled Zaporizhia with S-300 missiles. They hit a house, an apartment building. Three people were inside. A man, a woman and a child - a girl, her name was Iryna, she would have turned 11 this year. She died. The man died too. My condolences... The woman is in critical condition, in the hospital, she is being provided with medical care. This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity. Every bright Christian holiday teaches us that we may not know how, but we must be sure that evil will lose."

"And we believe. We must bring the defeat of evil closer. And we are bringing it closer. And the world stands with us. Every month, every week, support is increased, the circle of those who support us, who support our grit and our faith in life, increases," the president said.

Tags: #zaporizhia #shelling

MORE ABOUT

20:50 29.03.2023
Russian occupiers carry out air strike on Avdiiyvka, kindergarten, high–rise building damaged – Yermak

Russian occupiers carry out air strike on Avdiiyvka, kindergarten, high–rise building damaged – Yermak

20:20 27.03.2023
Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

18:47 27.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

13:29 27.03.2023
Russians hit Sloviansk with two S300 missiles: one killed, 25 wounded; two missiles hit Druzhkivka orphanage, no casualties there – Donetsk administration

Russians hit Sloviansk with two S300 missiles: one killed, 25 wounded; two missiles hit Druzhkivka orphanage, no casualties there – Donetsk administration

13:01 23.03.2023
Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

09:29 23.03.2023
Rescue operation in Zaporizhia completed – Klymenko

Rescue operation in Zaporizhia completed – Klymenko

14:22 22.03.2023
Victim of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia died, now 25 people are hospitalized – authorities

Victim of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia died, now 25 people are hospitalized – authorities

13:58 22.03.2023
In Zaporizhia, 18 people, including two children, wounded by missile attack – City Council

In Zaporizhia, 18 people, including two children, wounded by missile attack – City Council

13:53 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy after missile hit residential building in Zaporizhia: This must not become just another day

Zelenskyy after missile hit residential building in Zaporizhia: This must not become just another day

12:19 22.03.2023
Yermak: Russians shell residential buildings in Zaporizhia, Khortytsia

Yermak: Russians shell residential buildings in Zaporizhia, Khortytsia

AD

HOT NEWS

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

LATEST

Zaluzhny, Chief of French General Staff Burkhard discuss current situation at front

Thirty-one more children, deported by Russia, returned to Ukraine

SBU eliminates three more schemes of evasion from mobilization: head of military medical commission, lawyer among detainees

Russia’s campaign to severely degrade Ukraine’s unified energy system highly likely fails – British intelligence

AFU continues to strengthen defensive lines in Pivnich Operational Zone – Naev

AFU eliminates about 570 occupiers, three tanks, one aircraft destroyed in past 24 hours

Kremlin continues to indicate that it’s not interested in legitimate negotiations – ISW

De-occupation of Crimea has no alternative – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal to go to Canada for talks on armored vehicles, ammunition – media

Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD