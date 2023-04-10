Zelenskyy: Terrorist state shells Zaporizhia on Palm Sunday

By firing missiles at Zaporizhia on Palm Sunday, Russia is putting itself in even greater isolation from humanity, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday, April 9.

"Tonight, the Russian army shelled Zaporizhia with S-300 missiles. They hit a house, an apartment building. Three people were inside. A man, a woman and a child - a girl, her name was Iryna, she would have turned 11 this year. She died. The man died too. My condolences... The woman is in critical condition, in the hospital, she is being provided with medical care. This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity. Every bright Christian holiday teaches us that we may not know how, but we must be sure that evil will lose."

"And we believe. We must bring the defeat of evil closer. And we are bringing it closer. And the world stands with us. Every month, every week, support is increased, the circle of those who support us, who support our grit and our faith in life, increases," the president said.