14:38 08.04.2023

Russia’s campaign to severely degrade Ukraine’s unified energy system highly likely fails – British intelligence

The Russian campaign to destroy the Ukrainian energy system has most likely failed, according to British intelligence.

“Russia’s campaign to severely degrade Ukraine’s unified energy system (UES) within the 2022-23 winter has highly likely failed. Russia has conducted long range strikes since October 2022, but large-scale attacks have become rare since early March 2023,” according to a defense intelligence report posted on Twitter by the UK Ministry of Defense on Saturday morning.

As it is noted, smaller scale strikes (with fewer than 25 munitions) continue, but are highly likely having much less impact on the UES.

“Ukraine’s energy situation will likely improve with the arrival of warmer weather. Planning and preparations for next winter have likely already begun,” the report reads.

As noted by British intelligence experts, Ukraine’s network operating companies continue to source replacement transformers and other critical components. Transporting and installing these components is a major logistical challenge, especially high voltage transformers which weigh at least 100 tonnes.

