Economy

09:22 05.06.2024

Situation in energy system to be difficult this week – head of Ukrenergo

Situation in energy system to be difficult this week – head of Ukrenergo

The situation in the energy system this week will be difficult, perhaps it will be a little easier at the weekend, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky said on the air of Suspilne, the company's press service reports.

According to him, the reasons for the deterioration of the situation in the Ukrainian energy system are the consequences of the latest massive missile attack, a decrease in the productivity of solar power plants due to cloudiness and an increase in electricity consumption due to warming. Scheduled repairs at nuclear power plants are also a significant factor.

It is emphasized that under such circumstances, a significant increase in electricity consumption limits for the regions should not be expected in the near future.

"These limits are determined based on the available generating capacity. That is, how much electricity, relatively speaking, can be generated and imported - that's how much we distribute between the regions. And changing these limits is possible only if the damaged power units are significantly restored or if consumption is significantly reduced. So far, neither one nor the other is expected. Therefore, the situation this week will be difficult. The only thing is that consumption will fall on the weekend. This is always the case, this is a stable trend. Therefore, it will be a little easier on the weekend," Kudrytsky explained.

