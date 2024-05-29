Facts

11:17 29.05.2024

UAV attack on power facility in Rivne region led to short-term loss of power to consumers – Ukrenergo

29.05.2024
A Russian drone attacked an energy facility in Rivne region overnight, resulting in a two-hour power outage for residential consumers, reported NPC Ukrenergo.

According to their statement on Facebook on Wednesday, 2,140 consumers in Odesa region were also without power in the morning due to bad weather, with repair work ongoing.

For other reasons (mainly due to hostilities), 410 settlements are without power.

Overall, no power outages due to electricity shortages are forecasted for either industrial or residential consumers for the second consecutive day.

Ukrenergo attributes this to the active operation of solar power plants and the increase in output from nuclear power plants following the completion of scheduled maintenance on two units (on May 26 and May 27).

Moreover, to maintain balance between production and consumption, for the first time in the last two weeks, the operation of renewable energy facilities was restricted from 16:00 to 16:52 on May 28.

Additionally, at the request of the Polish power system operator, Ukraine accepted surplus electricity from Poland from 13:00 to 15:00 on Tuesday.

Ukrenergo also said that the spring-summer maintenance season at nuclear power plants is ongoing, which may occasionally lead to power shortages in the energy system.

Imports for Wednesday grew by 9% to 18,821 MWh, with a maximum capacity in certain hours reaching up to 1700 MW (the maximum permitted).

No exports are being made or planned.

