Facts

19:59 07.04.2023

Center for Humanitarian Demining established in Ukraine

1 min read
Center for Humanitarian Demining established in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created a budget-funded institution Center for Humanitarian Demining.

As the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, the proposal of the State Emergency Service on the establishment of the budget-funded institution Center for Humanitarian Demining was approved.

Tags: #center #cabinet #demining

MORE ABOUT

21:21 06.04.2023
Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

17:37 04.04.2023
Govt starts implementation of new govt policy in humanitarian demining – PM

Govt starts implementation of new govt policy in humanitarian demining – PM

20:44 31.03.2023
URCS to inform Kyiv residents, guests about rules of conduct with explosives

URCS to inform Kyiv residents, guests about rules of conduct with explosives

19:52 30.03.2023
Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

20:18 28.03.2023
US businessman Buffett Foundation plans to provide Kharkiv region with experimental drones to detect mines – Synehubov

US businessman Buffett Foundation plans to provide Kharkiv region with experimental drones to detect mines – Synehubov

20:25 17.03.2023
Govt plan for 2023 provides for development of regulatory framework for creation of Urban Planning Cadastre

Govt plan for 2023 provides for development of regulatory framework for creation of Urban Planning Cadastre

19:06 13.03.2023
Demining of fields for safe sowing campaign starts in Dnipropetrovsk region - local governor

Demining of fields for safe sowing campaign starts in Dnipropetrovsk region - local governor

20:10 07.03.2023
Cabinet approves mechanism of forced evacuation of children with one of parents from zones of active hostilities

Cabinet approves mechanism of forced evacuation of children with one of parents from zones of active hostilities

16:08 04.03.2023
First Dpty PM Svyrydenko initiates analogue of Ramstein for demining, KSE launches accelerator

First Dpty PM Svyrydenko initiates analogue of Ramstein for demining, KSE launches accelerator

19:22 03.03.2023
Some 3,000 ha of territories contaminated with explosives demined in Kherson region – local authorities

Some 3,000 ha of territories contaminated with explosives demined in Kherson region – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

LATEST

Occupiers step up measures to force Russian citizenship on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories – General Staff

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Pro-Russian blogger-priest from Lviv, who fled to Moscow, notified of suspicion

France, China support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on intl law, principles of UN Charter - joint statement

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes, AFU destroys Russian Su-25, ammunition depot in past 24 hours

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

President holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

AD
AD
AD
AD