Center for Humanitarian Demining established in Ukraine
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created a budget-funded institution Center for Humanitarian Demining.
As the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.
In particular, the proposal of the State Emergency Service on the establishment of the budget-funded institution Center for Humanitarian Demining was approved.