President holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters on Friday, the press service of the President's Office reports.

“Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny informed the participants about the operational situation in the main directions of the front. Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commander of Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Tavria operational-strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Pivnich (North) operational-strategic group of troops Serhiy Nayev and commander of Odesa operational-strategic group of troops Eduard Moskaliov reported on the course of hostilities in the areas of the front within their areas of responsibility,” the message reads. Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov spoke about the likely actions of the enemy in the near future.

In addition, the press service reported, “the members of the Staff reviewed in detail the formation and arming of new brigades. Attention was also paid to the level of personnel training.”

‘Separately, the participants of the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defense forces of Ukraine,” the message reads.

The meeting was attended by: Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, commanders of troops and operational directions.