Facts

21:02 06.04.2023

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out six strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russian occupiers during the day, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the same period, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, two warehouses of fuel and lubricants and an enemy electronic warfare station.

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupation forces continue to suffer huge losses in manpower, local medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories are fully loaded.

"In one of the settlements of Simferopol district of the temporarily occupied Crimea, a tent city for wounded Russian invaders was marked. As of April 4 of this year, there are about a hundred enemy servicemen in the mentioned field camp for rehabilitation," the summary says.

Tags: #russia #war #loss

MORE ABOUT

21:21 06.04.2023
Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

Creation of regional centers for veteran development on basis of educational institutions to contribute to reintegration of war veterans – Laputina

19:33 06.04.2023
Ukraine restores more than 200 healthcare facilities destroyed by aggressor state – Liashko

Ukraine restores more than 200 healthcare facilities destroyed by aggressor state – Liashko

19:23 05.04.2023
East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

19:48 04.04.2023
Danilov: Shoigu's statements about transfer of Iskander-M complex to Belarus pure bluff

Danilov: Shoigu's statements about transfer of Iskander-M complex to Belarus pure bluff

18:37 03.04.2023
At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

17:49 03.04.2023
Twelve more Ukrainians released from captivity: 10 military and two civilians – Coordination HQ

Twelve more Ukrainians released from captivity: 10 military and two civilians – Coordination HQ

21:21 31.03.2023
USA joins other countries, organizations worldwide in demanding justice for Ukrainians – Blinken

USA joins other countries, organizations worldwide in demanding justice for Ukrainians – Blinken

20:44 31.03.2023
Diplomatic format to end war to start with Russia's rep who first withdraws Russian troops from Ukraine without fight – Zelenskyy

Diplomatic format to end war to start with Russia's rep who first withdraws Russian troops from Ukraine without fight – Zelenskyy

11:08 31.03.2023
Russia loses at least 6 Zoopark radar systems in war with Ukraine - British intelligence

Russia loses at least 6 Zoopark radar systems in war with Ukraine - British intelligence

21:06 30.03.2023
Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO

Ukroboronprom to produce tank rounds together with Polish partners abroad

Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

Poland wants to be first to take part in Ukraine's restoration – Morawiecki

Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Foxtrot network launches possibility of paying with cryptocurrency through Whitepay service

Ukrainian Charity Fund BGV and Estonia launch program of free prosthetics for Ukrainians in Tallinn

G7 Ambassadors support appointment of 16 new members of HCCJ

Adonis medical group opens new physical rehabilitation center in Kyiv

Reznikov: Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO

Reznikov visites Greece: Athens promisea to provide artillery shells, infantry fighting vehicles, access to hospitals

Ukrainian project ’Before the Future’ to take part in Venice Biennale of Architecture-2023 - Ministry of Culture

Invaders inflict four missile, seven air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

UK plans to train 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

Servant of People makes proposal to Kyiv City Council to break lease agreement on land provided to Russian Embassy

AD
AD
AD
AD