Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out six strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russian occupiers during the day, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the same period, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, two warehouses of fuel and lubricants and an enemy electronic warfare station.

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupation forces continue to suffer huge losses in manpower, local medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories are fully loaded.

"In one of the settlements of Simferopol district of the temporarily occupied Crimea, a tent city for wounded Russian invaders was marked. As of April 4 of this year, there are about a hundred enemy servicemen in the mentioned field camp for rehabilitation," the summary says.