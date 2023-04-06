Ukroboronprom to produce tank rounds together with Polish partners abroad

One of the enterprises of the Ukroboronprom state concern and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ S.A) have signed an agreement on cooperation in the production of 125mm tank rounds.

According to the press service of Ukroboronprom, the agreement was signed during the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Republic of Poland.

"According to the agreement, it is envisaged to deploy new production lines designed to manufacture a large amount of ammunition for 125mm tank guns. Taking into account the high risks of Russian missile attacks on the Ukroboronprom enterprise, only Polish cities are being considered for creating the new production lines," the concern said.

Both sides will work on the production of the rounds: Ukraine will provide its technologies and highly qualified specialists with relevant competencies and experience.

"It is another step towards further strengthening the partnership between Ukraine and Poland in the defense sector," the concern said.

Recently Ukroboronprom began to produce 125-mm rounds for tank guns together with one of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance. "Thus, Ukroboronprom will produce tank rounds with two NATO member countries at once," the concern said.