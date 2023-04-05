Facts

18:28 05.04.2023

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln


The Czech Republic plans to provide around $35 million in military assistance to Ukraine, Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová has said.

"The assistance that we are planning together with Chief of the General Staff [of the Czech Armed Forces] Karel Řehka is CZK 600 to 700 million (around $35 million). This is not financial assistance, these are military materials that are still in our stocks, that we do not need and the army can send them to Ukraine without compromising its own defense capability," Černochová said, according to ČTK.

The Czech minister made this statement following her meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel, to whom she handed over the list of assistance that the Czech Republic had already sent to Ukraine.

She emphasized that, together with the Chief of the General Staff, they always make sure that the materials sent to Ukraine can be replaced with something.

As of April 5, 1 CZK is equal to 0.047 U.S. dollars.

Tags: #ukraine #czech_republic

