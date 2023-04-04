Enemy again drops K-51 gas grenade near Vodiane – Ukrainian Defense Forces

The Russian occupation forces again dropped K-51 gas grenades in the neighborhood of Vodiane, Spokesman for the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky has said.

"A munition with chemical substance was dropped near Vodiane. Most likely, it was a K-51 grenade," he said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

The Defense Forces emphasized that it was not the first time that the enemy used this type of ammunition, dropping it with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

"I should say it causes no harm. However, it destabilizes a person for some time and he is unable to carry out combat tasks," Dmytrashkivsky said.

The enemy mounted 307 shelling attacks, 54 of which were targeted at Zaporizhia direction and 253 – at Donetsk direction.

"As of the morning, the invaders attacked the defense positions near Avdiyivka 35 times without using military vehicles. They used armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles near Maryinka. An infantry group and tanks worked near Karlivka. All of the attacks were repelled. Four air strikes were launched," he said.

According to Dmytrashkivsky, the Russian occupiers lost around companies of military personnel in the past 24 hours, also an enemy ammunition depot and a control point were destroyed.