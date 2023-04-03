Facts

09:58 03.04.2023

Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's military victory to ensure security of Ukrainian cities

2 min read
Ukraine's military victory is the only way to ensure the security of Ukrainian cities and communities, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video statement on Sunday.

"Today, Russian terrorists again struck at Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. At ordinary residential blocks. Six people were killed by this Russian shelling. Three women, three men. Ordinary people of an ordinary town in Donbas. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased... Another 11 people were wounded. Russia used S-300 missiles and the Uragan MLRS against Kostiantynivka," he said in a video statement on Sunday.

According to him, "today they also attacked Konotop district of Sumy region. Mortar fire. Two people were killed."

"These are just a few examples of dozens of hits per day. There is only one way to stop Russian terror, to restore security to all our cities and communities – from Sumy region to Donbas, from Kharkiv region to Kherson region, from Kyiv region to Yalta. And this is Ukraine’s military victory. There is no other way and there will be no other way," the president said.

"The evil state must be defeated. In every sense of the word. Rashism must face a total defeat: military, economic, political, legal. The first point is military. And it will face it," Zelenskyy said.

