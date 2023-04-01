Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate actions for upcoming intl events

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on an hour-long conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"In an hour-long conversation with Emmanuel Macron, the defense interaction between Ukraine and France was effectively discussed. I briefed in detail on the situation at the front. We dwelled on further steps to implement the Peace Formula. We coordinated actions for the upcoming international events," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.