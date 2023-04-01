Facts

15:58 01.04.2023

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decisions on sanctions against Russian Federation Council, Finance Ministry, FSB

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decisions on sanctions against Russian Federation Council, Finance Ministry, FSB

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy by two decrees put into effect the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of April 1 on the application and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

The relevant decrees of April 1 are posted on the website of the head of state.

Sanctions have been imposed against, among others, the Federation Council (the upper chamber of the Russian parliament), the Russian Ministry of Finance, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Federal Guard Service of the Russian Federation, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, instrument making, radio electronics and the cable industry.

Tags: #sanctions #nsdc #zelenskyy

