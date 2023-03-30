Facts

20:43 30.03.2023

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

1 min read
Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Shakhtar Donetsk football club filed a complaint with the European Commission against the International Football Federation (FIFA) due to its decision to allow foreign players to suspend contracts with Ukrainian clubs until the summer of 2023 because of the war, in connection with which the club lost about $43.6 million and is seeking damages, the BBC said on Thursday.

"We expect the European Commission to understand and appreciate the extreme financial pressure our club is under due to FIFA's actions while our country is being ravaged by an illegal war," CEO Serhiy Palkin said in a statement.

As noted in the statement, the European Commission is not the first instance to which Shakhtar applies with this demand. The first lawsuit against the federation was filed last summer with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, but it was dismissed in January of this year. The lawsuit alleged that because of the emergency rules adopted by FIFA, the transfer of four foreign players from Shakhtar for EUR 50 million was disrupted.

Tags: #fifa #shakhtar #complaints

MORE ABOUT

15:00 19.12.2022
Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

16:29 07.10.2022
Ukraine, Spain, Portugal discuss joint application for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Ukraine, Spain, Portugal discuss joint application for 2030 FIFA World Cup

08:05 28.02.2022
FIFA bans use of Russian flag and anthem in FIFA matches over situation in Ukraine

FIFA bans use of Russian flag and anthem in FIFA matches over situation in Ukraine

10:18 29.09.2021
Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

10:59 26.05.2021
Italian Roberto De Zerbi becomes Shakhtar's head coach for next two seasons

Italian Roberto De Zerbi becomes Shakhtar's head coach for next two seasons

17:47 05.04.2021
Zelensky: Ukrainian police to help maintain order at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Zelensky: Ukrainian police to help maintain order at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

18:32 01.02.2021
Italian Atalanta signs Shakhtar midfielder Kovalenko

Italian Atalanta signs Shakhtar midfielder Kovalenko

15:04 14.12.2020
Shakhtar to play with Maccabi, Dynamo with Brugge in 1/16 of Europa League

Shakhtar to play with Maccabi, Dynamo with Brugge in 1/16 of Europa League

17:49 27.10.2020
Health Ministry allows holding Champions League match Shakhtar - Borussia M in Kyiv on Nov 3 with spectators

Health Ministry allows holding Champions League match Shakhtar - Borussia M in Kyiv on Nov 3 with spectators

15:54 22.10.2020
Health Ministry authorizes Champions League match Shakhtar - Inter with 15% of spectators

Health Ministry authorizes Champions League match Shakhtar - Inter with 15% of spectators

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

Russia preparing to call up another 400,000 troops, probably using coercion – British intelligence

Zelenskyy holds talk with Italian PM

LATEST

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Turkey has clear statement on extension of 'grain deal' for 120 days – Ukraine's Ambassador

Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

North Macedonia decides to donate 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine – media

Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

Army of Drones project sends 300 Mavic 3T UAVs to front

Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

Ex-director of Boryspil airport Dykhne will appeal against court ruling on five-year imprisonment

Issue of Putin's possible visit to Turkey being worked out; no official confirmation – Ukraine's Ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD