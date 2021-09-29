Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

Shakhtar Donetsk Football Club tied the game with the score of 0:0 against Inter Milan, Italy, in the second match of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Despite the fact that the Shakhtar players had more possession of the ball, the match was played in an equal fight, with high pressure from both teams. At the same time, Inter in the end of the match was closer to victory, but Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov made a couple of high-quality saves.

As reported, in the first match of Group D, Shakhtar lost to Moldovan Sheriff with the score of 0:2 away, while Inter lost to Real Madrid with the score of 0:1 at home.

In the third round on October 19, Shakhtar will host Real Madrid, and Inter will host Sheriff.