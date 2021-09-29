Sport

10:18 29.09.2021

Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

1 min read
Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

Shakhtar Donetsk Football Club tied the game with the score of 0:0 against Inter Milan, Italy, in the second match of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Despite the fact that the Shakhtar players had more possession of the ball, the match was played in an equal fight, with high pressure from both teams. At the same time, Inter in the end of the match was closer to victory, but Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov made a couple of high-quality saves.

As reported, in the first match of Group D, Shakhtar lost to Moldovan Sheriff with the score of 0:2 away, while Inter lost to Real Madrid with the score of 0:1 at home.

In the third round on October 19, Shakhtar will host Real Madrid, and Inter will host Sheriff.

Tags: #shakhtar #football
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:43 07.08.2021
Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

11:17 02.07.2021
British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

11:54 01.07.2021
Ukrainian fans not to be able to attend Ukraine-England match in Italy – embassy

Ukrainian fans not to be able to attend Ukraine-England match in Italy – embassy

09:29 30.06.2021
Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

09:19 24.06.2021
Sweden, Spain lead Ukraine to 1/8 Euro 2020

Sweden, Spain lead Ukraine to 1/8 Euro 2020

11:15 22.06.2021
Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

09:51 14.06.2021
"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

12:28 11.06.2021
UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

14:02 07.06.2021
Embassies of U.S., UK express support for new uniform of Ukrainian national football team

Embassies of U.S., UK express support for new uniform of Ukrainian national football team

09:39 07.06.2021
Ukraine to perform in uniform with contours of its borders at Euro 2020

Ukraine to perform in uniform with contours of its borders at Euro 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to five-time Paralympic champion in Tokyo Maksym Kripak

Ukrainian Zoya Ovsiy wins gold in club throwing, setting new Paralympic record

Ukrainian Yemelianov wins gold in kayak rowing at Paralympics

Ukrainian athletes win 13 medals at Paralympics in Tokyo, incl. three gold medals

LATEST

About 10,000 sports grounds planned to open in different cities of Ukraine by next year end

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

Usyk would like to hold unification fight, become owner of five belts

“Super League” case in the European Court: Ukrainian football legends supported the position of the President of the UAF and applied to UEFA

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to five-time Paralympic champion in Tokyo Maksym Kripak

Ukrainian Zoya Ovsiy wins gold in club throwing, setting new Paralympic record

Ukrainian Yemelianov wins gold in kayak rowing at Paralympics

Ukraine's Paralympic Committee massively attacked on social networks by citizens of Malaysia for filing protest at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian athletes win 13 medals at Paralympics in Tokyo, incl. three gold medals

Ukrainian Paralympic swimmer Kripak sets world record

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD