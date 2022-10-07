Ukraine, Spain, Portugal discuss joint application for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez and Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa have discussed their countries' joint application for holding the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"Together with the prime ministers of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and Portugal, António Costa, on the sidelines of the European Political Community, discussed unity and support for Ukraine. Political, financial, sanctions, and all other spheres. In particular, we discussed joint application for the 2030 FIFA World Cup," he said on the Telegram channel.

Shmyhal stressed that today Ukraine united the whole European continent.