Italian Atalanta signs Shakhtar midfielder Kovalenko

Atalanta Football Club (Bergamo, Italy) has announced the transfer of FC Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Viktor Kovalenko.

Shakhtar also confirmed on their website that the 24-year-old footballer will continue his career in Italy.

The clubs did not disclose the details of the agreement, but according to the Transfermarkt website, the transfer amount was EUR 700,000, the contract with the players was signed for four and a half years – until June 30, 2025.

Kovalenko, a graduate of the FC Shakhtar Academy, made his debut in the first team in the 2014-2015 season. He played 200 official matches for the club in all tournaments and scored 32 goals. As part of Shakhtar, he won ten trophies: he won the Ukrainian league and cup four times, and the Ukrainian Super Cup twice.

Ukrainian Ruslan Malynovsky also plays in Atalanta since July 2019.