Sport

18:32 01.02.2021

Italian Atalanta signs Shakhtar midfielder Kovalenko

1 min read
Italian Atalanta signs Shakhtar midfielder Kovalenko

Atalanta Football Club (Bergamo, Italy) has announced the transfer of FC Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Viktor Kovalenko.

Shakhtar also confirmed on their website that the 24-year-old footballer will continue his career in Italy.

The clubs did not disclose the details of the agreement, but according to the Transfermarkt website, the transfer amount was EUR 700,000, the contract with the players was signed for four and a half years – until June 30, 2025.

Kovalenko, a graduate of the FC Shakhtar Academy, made his debut in the first team in the 2014-2015 season. He played 200 official matches for the club in all tournaments and scored 32 goals. As part of Shakhtar, he won ten trophies: he won the Ukrainian league and cup four times, and the Ukrainian Super Cup twice.

Ukrainian Ruslan Malynovsky also plays in Atalanta since July 2019.

Tags: #shakhtar #football
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:25 16.01.2021
Carlsberg replaces PPB as beer sponsor of Ukrainian national football team

Carlsberg replaces PPB as beer sponsor of Ukrainian national football team

15:04 14.12.2020
Shakhtar to play with Maccabi, Dynamo with Brugge in 1/16 of Europa League

Shakhtar to play with Maccabi, Dynamo with Brugge in 1/16 of Europa League

16:03 18.11.2020
Ukrainian national team returns from Switzerland to Kyiv – UAF

Ukrainian national team returns from Switzerland to Kyiv – UAF

13:46 18.11.2020
Ukrainian Football Association hopes Switzerland-Ukraine match to take place on Wednesday

Ukrainian Football Association hopes Switzerland-Ukraine match to take place on Wednesday

14:51 16.11.2020
Another three players of Ukrainian national team infected with COVID-19, Switzerland's decision on holding match expected - Ukrainian Football Association

Another three players of Ukrainian national team infected with COVID-19, Switzerland's decision on holding match expected - Ukrainian Football Association

17:49 27.10.2020
Health Ministry allows holding Champions League match Shakhtar - Borussia M in Kyiv on Nov 3 with spectators

Health Ministry allows holding Champions League match Shakhtar - Borussia M in Kyiv on Nov 3 with spectators

15:54 22.10.2020
Health Ministry authorizes Champions League match Shakhtar - Inter with 15% of spectators

Health Ministry authorizes Champions League match Shakhtar - Inter with 15% of spectators

10:21 09.10.2020
Nine Shakhtar football players, nine staff members have COVID-19 detected after retesting

Nine Shakhtar football players, nine staff members have COVID-19 detected after retesting

17:40 03.10.2020
Football matches allowed in Kyiv with partial involvement of fans

Football matches allowed in Kyiv with partial involvement of fans

09:13 04.09.2020
Ukrainian national team gets off elite division of UEFA Nations League with victory over Switzerland

Ukrainian national team gets off elite division of UEFA Nations League with victory over Switzerland

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet extends State target program for development of physical culture, sports until 2024

Shakhtar to play with Maccabi, Dynamo with Brugge in 1/16 of Europa League

Ukrainian national team returns from Switzerland to Kyiv – UAF

Another three players of Ukrainian national team infected with COVID-19, Switzerland's decision on holding match expected - Ukrainian Football Association

Ukraine loses to Germany in UEFA Nations League

LATEST

Cabinet extends State target program for development of physical culture, sports until 2024

The actions of the Swiss have signs of discrimination - legal assessment of the decision to cancel the match "Ukraine - Switzerland" – media

The sanitary doctor, who canceled a match with Ukraine in Switzerland, exposed in selective "principledness" - USS

Ukraine loses to Germany in UEFA Nations League

FC Metalist files lawsuit to District Administrative Court of Kyiv against Cabinet

Smartass sports club network to expand to three facilities in Ukraine by franchising

FC Shakhtar aims to become profitable – club's CEO

FC Shakhtar wants to make money on its brand inside Ukraine – CEO

Sponsorship for FC Shakhtar today, without SCM, about $7 mln – Palkin

FC Shakhtar plans to sign contract with NSC Olympiysky beneficial for stadium and FC Dynamo – Palkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD