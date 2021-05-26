Sport

Italian Roberto De Zerbi becomes Shakhtar's head coach for next two seasons

Italian Roberto De Zerbi becomes Shakhtar's head coach for next two seasons

Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi will become the head coach of Football Club Shakhtar for the next two seasons, the club's official website reported on Tuesday.

"On May 25, the Italian specialist arrived in Kyiv and met with the Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov. During his two-day visit, Roberto De Zerbi will get acquainted with the infrastructure in the capital of Ukraine - the Miners' training complex in Sviatoshyno and the NSC Olimpiysky where the team play their home matches," the message reads.

The Italian became the 34th head coach in the history of Shakhtar.

Roberto De Zerbi was born in Brescia on June 6, 1979.

He started his player career in the Milan youth team. He also played for Monza (1998), Padova (1998-2000), Avellino (2000-2001; 2008-2009), Lecco (2001-2002), Foggia (2002-2004), Arezzo (2004-2005), Catania (2005-2006), Napoli (2006-2008; 2009-2010), Brescia (2008), Romanian CFR Cluj (2010-2012) and Trento (2013).

His worked as a coach in such football clubs as Darfo Boario (2013-2014), Foggia (2014–2016), Palermo (2016), Benevento (2017-2018), and Sassuolo (2018-2021).

