15:00 19.12.2022

Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

 FIFA's refusal to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for peace ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final has once again shown the hypocrisy called "Sport is out of politics", Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"FIFA's refusal to show President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for peace ahead of the World Cup final has once again shown the hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'. But we will destroy this Carthage. World sports organizations and functionaries have been hiding behind this phrase for too long," he wrote on his Instagram on Sunday.

The minister said in fact, behind the phrase "Sport is out of politics" "there has always been and is ordinary cowardice."

"It becomes most obvious when it comes to peace and war. And especially as unfair as the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Where black and white, good and evil are so obvious," the Foreign Minister said.

He also said that during this year "we have broken many walls in the minds of foreigners regarding the supply of weapons, the imposition of sanctions, the perception of war in general."

"We will also destroy the wall of indifference and hypocrisy of world sports organizations to the criminal aggression of Russia," he said.

