20:51 29.03.2023

Germany intends to allocate another EUR 12 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – media

The German authorities plan to allocate another EUR 12 billion for military support of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing sources on Wednesday.

It is expected that the budget committee of the Bundestag on Wednesday will approve the relevant plans of the head of the German Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius. Thus, if such a step is approved, the total amount of funds sent by Berlin for military assistance to Kyiv will grow to EUR 14.2 billion.

In particular, the amount planned for 2023 will more than double and reach EUR 5.4 billion. The rest of the funds – EUR 8.8 billion - will be available if necessary in the coming years. At the same time, this money will have to be allocated not from the budget of the Ministry of Defense and not from a special fund in the amount of EUR 100 billion intended for the modernization of the Bundeswehr.

In addition, on Wednesday, the budget committee of the Bundestag is expected to give the go-ahead for the purchase of 10 self-propelled rapid-firing howitzers from Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co KG in the amount of EUR 185 million; these guns should be used to replace howitzers transferred by Germany to Ukraine.

