10:12 29.03.2023

AFU destroy 610 invaders, seven tanks, MLRS, six artillery systems, aircraft in day – General Staff

Over the past day, the Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 610 Russian invaders, seven tanks, six artillery systems, one MLRS, an aircraft, four UAVs and six units of automotive and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 29, 2023 tentatively amounted to: personnel about 172,340 (610 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,609 (seven more) units, armored combat vehicles some 6,966 units, artillery systems some 2,659 (six more) units, MLRS some 526 (one more) units, air defense systems some 277 units, aircraft some 306 (one more) units, helicopters some 291 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 2,239 (four more), cruise missiles some 911, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 5,507 (five more) units, special vehicles some 288 (one more)," the AFU said in a report on Wednesday morning.

